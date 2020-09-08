Ibaka displayed some palpable frustration as we speak after Kyle Lowry picked up a technical foul, yelling at his teammate for the act when his group have been down.

The Boston Celtics blew the Toronto Raptors out of Disney World as we speak with a two-way efficiency that bodes nicely for his or her playoffs. They held the Raptors to simply 11 factors within the first quarter and 35 factors within the first half.

The Celtics additionally piled up 62 factors within the first half. Kemba Walker added insult to damage by ending the half with a buzzer-beating shot.

Ibaka yells at Kyle Lowry for selecting up technical foul

Kyle Lowry acquired referred to as for a taking pictures foul on Jayson Tatum with the rating at 82-58. Lowry vented his frustration at referee Eric Lewis, who promptly T’d him up.

With simply 13 minutes or so left within the sport, the three free throws killed all of the momentum the Raptors had gained until that time within the quarter. The Celtics misplaced the quarter by solely a few factors.

Serge Ibaka had a second of frustration with Kyle Lowry after that technical. Mentioned “come on man, we’re dropping!” Whereas gesturing to the scoreboard. Fred VanVleet spoke to him seemingly to calm him down. Celtics bench began cheering pic.twitter.com/meqQjeI10E — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 8, 2020

Ibaka was understandably annoyed with Lowry, who’s alleged to act like a frontrunner in such conditions as a substitute of dropping his head. The Raptors didn’t capitalize on a 28-point quarter, their better of the sport.

They completed the quarter down by 87-63, and that was curtains for any possibilities they’d of staging a second-half comeback.

The Celtics will have the ability to shut the sequence out in Recreation 6 with a win, however the Raptors can be hell bent on extending the sequence to a seventh and deciding sport.