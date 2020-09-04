Getty Images



OG Anunoby didn’t even play for the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 postseason as they won their first championship. He was recovering from an emergency appendectomy as Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors to the promised land. But boy, did Anunoby make up for lost time on Thursday. The third-year pro and defensive star saved Toronto’s season with one of the greatest buzzer-beaters you’ll ever see.

Boston, which was leading 2-0 in the series, took a 103-101 lead with 0.5 seconds remaining after the Raptors blitzed Kemba Walker in the pick-and-roll, which he took advantage of to find Daniel Theis for a wide-open dunk. After a timeout, Kyle Lowry threw a perfect inbound pass over the 7-6 Tacko Fall to a wide-open Anunoby in the opposite corner, and he just barely got the shot off in time before the final buzzer. It fell. Raptors 104, Celtics 103.

Theis’ dunk easily could have ended the series. No NBA team has ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit. But Anunoby’s shot gave the Raptors life. Now, with all of the momentum, they’ll have a chance to even the series on Saturday in Game 4.

Last postseason saw Leonard hit maybe the most unbelievable buzzer-beater in NBA history to send the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals. Leonard’s absence has been the story of their season, as Toronto has fought to overcome the loss of maybe the NBA’s best player. It’s only fitting that in the biggest moment of the season, it was Leonard’s replacement at the small forward spot that hit a similarly incredible shot to keep Toronto’s hopes alive.