UFC Vegas 9: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, and Streaming Details

UFC Vegas 9 will commence month’s MMA action, and the card is all stacked up to render some exhilarating prowess. The headliner of the event is the Heavyweight fight between Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai. A victory in this bout can bolster the future contendership chances of both fighters, certainly for Overeem, who has one of the most decorative records (46-18) to his name in the MMA circuit, however, he’s still in search of his maiden title win at UFC.

Other than the main event, the night will feature some intensive elements in the form of Michael Pereira and Zelim Imadaev, and a rebooking between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield, who were initially set to square off on August 22.

UFC Vegas 9: Fight Card

After the weigh-ins all the fighters successfully hit the defined mark, and subsequently no fight is off from the card.

Main Card

Heavyweight Fight (Main Event): Alistair Overeem (46-18) Vs. Augusto Sakai (15-1-1)

Light-Heavyweight Fight (Co-main): Ovince Saint Preux (24-14) Vs. Alonzo Menifield (9-1)

Welterweight Fight; Michael Pereira (23-11) Vs. Zelim Imadaev (8-2)

Lightweight Fight: Thiago Moises (13-4) Vs. Jalin Turner (9-5)

Featherweight Fight: Brian Kelleher (21-11) Vs. Kevin Natividad (9-1)

Preliminary Card

Women Flyweight Fight: Viviane Araujo (8-2) Vs. Montana De La Rosa (11-5)

Middleweight Fight: Andre Muniz (19-4) Vs. Bartosz Fabinski (15-3)

Heavyweight Fight: Alexandr Romanov (11-0) Vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima (17-7-1)

Bantamweight Fight: Cole Smith (7-1) Vs. Hunter Azure (8-1)

UFC Vegas 9: Date and Time

UFC Vegas 9 will take place at the APEX Center, Las Vegas, United States.

Date

US: September 5, 2020

UK: September 5, 2020 (Preliminary), September 6, 2020 (Main Card)

Australia: September 6, 2020

India: September 6, 2020

Time

US: 6 pm, E.T, Preliminary. 8 pm, ET, Main Card

UK: 11 pm, BST, Preliminary. 1 am, BST, Main Card

Australia: 8 am, AEST, Preliminary. 10 am, AEST, Main Card

India: 3:30 am, IST, Preliminary. 5:30 am, IST, Main Card

UFC Vegas 9: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD, and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

Also, you can join The SportsRush.Com (UFC) on the respective date for Live Updates of the event.

