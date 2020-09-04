The Vancouver Canucks have forced a Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights by winning the last two games of the series. The last game was a blowout with zero offense from the Knights, they will need to turn that around if they plan on advancing to the next round.

Who will advance to the next round, can the Canucks win three in a row and move on or will the Golden Knights come to play like they have all year?

Here is everything you need to know to catch the game tonight!

Game 7

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks

When: Friday, September 4

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Looking to support your favorite NHL team during the playoffs, check out the NHL Playoffs merchandise and support your team in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Prediction: If Vancouver comes to play like the last two games I think they will take this series and win tonight. I think you have to stick with the hot team right now and that’s the Canucks. Canucks ML (+180).

NHL Playoff Schedule

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0

Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2

Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0

Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3

Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1

*Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0

*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – 9:00 pm ET

*if necessary

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Vegas Golden Knights (-223) vs. Vancouver Canucks (+180)

Over/Under: 6 O: 100 U: -121

Want some action on the NHL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.