The Avalanche-Stars series has been the wildest thrill ride in the 2020 NHL Playoffs, and Friday’s Game 7 did not disappoint.

Colorado, down 3-1 earlier in the series, won two games to stave off elimination – and was just a few minutes away from completing the 3-1 series comeback after taking a lead late in the third period.

With 3:40 remaining in Game 7, Avs center Vladislav Namestnikov scored his second goal of the game, shooting a deflected puck off Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin and into the roof of the net.

https://twitter.com/ThatsHockeyTalk/status/1302011873236340738

Just 10 seconds later, the Stars tied the game. The Stars capitalized on a turnover on the Avs blue line, and Joel Kiviranta finished from an extremely tight angle to equalize.

https://twitter.com/NHLonNBCSports/status/1302012171023462400

The game went to overtime, where Kiviranta completed his hat trick and sent the Stars to the Western Conference Finals.

https://twitter.com/NHLonNBCSports/status/1302020988876582915