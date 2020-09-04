USATSI



The Jacksonville Jaguars began the week by making a seismic shift to their backfield by releasing former No. 4 overall pick Leonard Fournette, and now the club is ending it with his potential replacement shelved for the foreseeable future. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Jags have placed second-year running back Ryquell Armstead on the reserve/COVID list. This marks the second time this offseason that the 2019 fifth-round pick out of Temple has landed on the list.

Armstead looked primed to be the next man up in Jacksonville’s backfield following Fournette’s departure and could have complimented receiving back Chris Thompson. Now it remains to be seen if he’ll be ready when the Jaguars host the Colts in Week 1. For reference, when Armstead was first placed on the reserve/COVID list on Aug. 2, he wasn’t activated until Aug. 20.

Of course, Armstead landing on the list doesn’t necessarily mean that he has contracted the coronavirus, but being placed on it does indicate that he either has it or has been exposed to someone who has tested positive. In any event, potentially missing the opener will hardly do Armstead any favors in trying to prove to the Jaguars brass that he can be Fournette’s replacement.

On top of Armstead and Thompson, Jacksonville currently has Devine Ozigbo and James Robinson on the depth chart, but that could also change with roster cuts coming down across the league. If a key back shakes loose due to roster trimming, however, this could end up being a rather intriguing landing spot.