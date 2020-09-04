© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports



The wait is officially over. Randy Gregory initially applied for NFL reinstatement back in March, but was forced to wait due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that created delays in the processing of his application. That led to frustration on the part of Gregory, who recently lashed out at both the NFL and NFLPA over lack of decision as August came and went. A source told CBS Sports on Thursday the Dallas Cowboys believed there would be a verdict issued ahead of Week 1, and that’s come to pass.

The same source confirmed on Friday afternoon that the NFL has conditionally reinstated Gregory for 2020, and can report to the team facility as early as Monday, Sept. 7. He’ll first submit to an acclimation period, however, given his absence from football in 2019 and in 2020 training camp — per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network — and won’t be allowed to begin practicing formally until Oct. 5. He will then be allowed to take the field for games as early as Week 7 against the Washington Football Team.

The veteran pass rusher took to Twitter shortly thereafter to issue a statement:

“Today is the day of celebration and thanks,” he wrote. “I would like to thank Roger Goodell, Todd Jones and Kevin Monara of the NFL, Jerry and Stephen Jones, Jason Cohen, Will MCClay, Todd Williams and Josh Brent of the Cowboys. [As well as] Dr. Dina Hijazi, DeMaurice Smith, my agent Peter Schaffer and most importantly my family for sticking by my [side] through thick and thin, and to helping me get to the positive place I am today.

“It’s go time. I am in a good place and plan to use this second chance to be a great father, player, citizen of Dallas and teammate. Let’s get this!! #RG94”

This is a developing story.