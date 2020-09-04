Former Houston Rockets player Vernon Maxwell is notorious for his hate of Salt Lake City. Today, he aimed his guns at Oklahoma City too in the same tweets.

Vernon Maxwell is a certified Rockets die-hard. The man, who played 5 of his 12 NBA seasons for Clutch City, has been vocal about his love for Houston. He’s also gained notoriety for posting tweets dissing the Utah Jazz and Salt Lake City. In fact, the pinned tweet on his Twitter handle is a hilarious diss on the city.

Vernon Maxwell trolls Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City together

In two tweets last night, Maxwell had some fun at the expense of the residents of the two cities and the supporters of OKC Thunder and the Utah Jazz.

Good morning Clutch City! Feels good to still be in the playoffs don’t it? I pray that one day Thunder and Jazz fans will get to experience this feeling. 🤞#JustKidding #FreeDonovanMitchell — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) September 3, 2020

I’m not sure why I’m getting so much heat from OKC fans. I think it’s a great city. They have a great Walmart and the VHS section of their Blockbuster always has a nice selection. People in Utah would die to have those things. #begrateful. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) September 3, 2020

Maxwell’s beef with Salt Lake City is understandable, as it was once a hub of racist activity. The Rockets and the Jazz also had a big rivalry going on for much of the 90s. This rivalry has been rekindled in this decade as the Jazz have been knocked out of successive playoffs by the Rockets.

It’s funny to see a former NBA player use social media in this fashion.