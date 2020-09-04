Nintendo announces Super Mario 3D All-Starts: Nintendo is throwing it back with one of their most iconic games. Read more to get the latest updates about the relaunch of Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Nintendo has announced that Super Mario 3D is scheduled to release later this year on the Nintendo Switch Platform. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the popular video game franchise, Nintendo users will get access to a lot of the earlier versions of Mario.

Nintendo announced that it will remaster three versions of its iconic Mario games which they have released over the years. The first of the 3 games are Super Mario 64, which was released in 1994. The other two are Super Mario Sunshine (2002), and Super Mario Galaxy (2007).

When will Super Mario All-Stars 3D release?

Nintendo has announced that Super Mario 3D All Stars will be available on September 18th, 2020 and will be available for limited time only.

As far as a digital copy of the title is concerned, it will be available for purchase through online stores until March 2021. The physical copies of the game will also be available on retail but also for a limited time only.

Nintendo has announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Oh, and it’s out in two weeks. https://t.co/zFrwydCiVO pic.twitter.com/m779m9mMhi — IGN (@IGN) September 3, 2020

Super Mario All-Stars 3D Pre-order and Price

The game will be priced at $59.99 & Nintendo is only releasing a standard version of the game. You can also pre-order the game, but it does not come with any special pre-order bonuses.