The Toronto Raptors were 0.5 seconds away from going down 3-0 to the Celtics in their second-round series on Thursday night when OG Anunoby stunningly saved their season with a 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave the defending champs a 104-103 win.

But the pass by Kyle Lowry was even more impressive by that clutch shot.

What made this play even more amazing is that it came right after the Celtics seemed to seize total control of the series with a Daniel Theis dunk that gave Boston a 103-101 lead with 0.5 left.

But then Kyle Lowry was somehow able to get an inbounds pass past Tacko Fall, who stands at 7-foot-5 and was put in the game to make the inbounds pass that much harder, and Anunoby was able to get the shot off in time and he drained it.

Just an incredible play and an incredible pass.

Check this out:

I mean, wow.

Here’s how it looked from inside the arena:

NBA Twitter was in awe: