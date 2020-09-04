NBA 2K21 Ratings: The NBA 2k21 has launched and the roster haven’t been updated. This is because the season hasn’t yet finished.

As previously announced, NBA 2k will not be able to update the rosters until the NBA ends. As a result of that the player ratings will be updated only when the next-gen version will be released on Xbox Series X and PlayStation. This is expected to happen around the holiday season.

The 2019-2020 season is set to end on October 13. However, NBA haven’t given any specific date for the release of the next-gen version. This is manly because both carriers Microsoft and PlayStation haven’t announced any release date for their systems yet.

CURRENT NBA Players’ OVERALLS have been updated to reflect NBA 2K21 Ratings. Here are the top 10 players 1. LeBron: 97

2. Giannis: 97

3. Kawhi: 96

4. Harden: 96

5. KD: 95

6. AD: 95

7. Steph: 95

8. Luka: 94

9. Dame: 94

10. Embiid: 91 Top 100: https://t.co/uPsdT8lwcJ#2KRatings pic.twitter.com/sFKKkb7Clf — NBA 2K21 Ratings (@2KRatings) September 3, 2020

The 2020-2021 season has been postponed to December 1.

How to get Locker Code for NBA 2k21?

The NBA 2k21 Locker Codes have already started to drop!! Check out this Tweet NBA 2k21 Ratings put out during the launch of the event!

Player Codes will unlock near accessories and features for your NBA MyCareer.

NBA 2K21 locker codes had started to drop so don’t forget to install you FREE Locker Codes app! For iOS and Android devices. 🌞😎 Links below iOS: https://t.co/5RRGWTKcvu Android: https://t.co/HwOXJeIg67#LockerCodes #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/gTsOKuRaQL — NBA 2K21 Ratings (@2KRatings) September 4, 2020

