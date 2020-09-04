NBA 2k21 College Teams: The latest NBA game has a slew of new features and MyCareer includes college basketball teams as well. Check out all the latest details regarding the 10 college teams in the NBA 2k21.

NBA has taken a leaf out of EA’s Madden by introducing college basketball teams in the latest version of NBA 2k. While revealing details about the MyCareer mode in NBA 2k, the developers the story mode will include a portion where players will play through high school and college teams.

Obviously, this part will not be for too long. It is probably a short potion where players play for their college teams before becoming pro. It will not be a holistic NCAA experience. But, being able to play the college environment is definitely a ingenious addition to NBA 2k21.

@azianwitswag The Neighborhood moved to 2K Beach and MyCAREER has 10 real college basketball teams. Your story begins on 9/4 #2KDay Reply #unsubscribe to opt-out. — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) August 28, 2020

Which College teams are there in NBA 2k21?

A total of 10 officially licensed college teams have been included in the NBA 2k21 game.

Here is a list of all the top teams which are available.

Michigan State

UConn

Florida

Gonzaga

Syracuse

Texas Tech

Oklahoma

UCL

Villanova University

West Virginia.

While undergoing the college experience, NBA 2K21 MyCAREER will also involve players in the draft preparation, choosing the right representation while also including team interviews.