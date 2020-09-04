As the push to sign Jadeveon Clowney grows, the Tennessee Titans have officially entered the sweepstakes for the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the team made an offer to Clowney before Friday’s practice.

“We have an offer out,” Vrabel said on a conference call Friday. “We’ve been in contact with Jadeveon and his agent. That’s all I can report.”

The Titans offering Clowney a contract shouldn’t come as a surprise given the team’s interest in him throughout the offseason, but the push to sign him is rising around the NFL. The New Orleans Saints are sending out an “all-out blitz” to sign Clowney, who has talked to head coach Sean Payton about joining the squad. The Seattle Seahawks, in dire need of pass rush help, also are keeping tabs on Clowney in the hopes he will return.

As of August, Clowney’s asking price was still believed to be around $17 million per season. The Titans have just over $22 million in salary cap space (per Over The Cap), so they could sign Clowney at his asking rate. The Saints will have to create cap space in order to bring Clowney onto the roster, with just $7 million available.

Clowney has 32 sacks in six NFL seasons with 80 quarterback hits, 252 pressures and three Pro Bowl appearances. While the resume is impressive, Clowney had just three sacks in his lone season with the Seahawks in 2019. Playing through a core muscle injury didn’t help Clowney, even though he finished with 31 tackles, four forced fumbles, 13 quarterback hits and 47 pressures in 13 games.

What has been holding up a Clowney deal throughout free agency and training camp? The low sack numbers are a part the equation and Clowney’s health (he’s missed 21 games over his six-year career and played all 16 games in a season only once) are a concern for any team willing to pay him north of $15 million a year. Those concerns may be in the rear-view mirror as a decision should be reached on Clowney’s next destination soon.