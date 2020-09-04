There is still a week left before major college football conferences get back to action, but there is a full lineup of nationally televised college football games set for Saturday.
The day will kick off with the return of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning, before ESPN airs a triple-header of games, starting with Eastern Kentucky at Marshall.
ACC and Big 12 school will play their first games next week, starting with UAB vs. Miami on Thursday, September 10th. The SEC will return on the last weekend of September, while the Big Ten is currently exploring options for fall football.
Here’s the full rundown of Week 1 games. All odds listed via BetMGM.
Saturday, September 5th
Eastern Kentucky vs. Marshall
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Middle Tennessee vs. Army
Start time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS Sports Network
Moneyline: Army (-182), Middle Tennessee (+150)
Spread: Army -3.5
Total points: 55.5
SMU vs. Texas State
Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: SMU (-1667), Texas State (+875)
Spread: SMU -23
Total points: 69.5
Houston Baptist vs. North Texas
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN3
Arkansas State vs. Memphis
Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Memphis (-910), Arkansas State (+575)
Spread: Memphis -17.5
Total points: 74.5
Stephen F. Austin vs. UTEP
Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN3
Monday, September 7th
BYU vs. Navy
Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: BYU (-125), Navy (+105)
Spread: BYU -2.5
Total points: 49.5
Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.