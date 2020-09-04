LAL Vs HOU Dream 11 Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers Vs Houston Rockets. Rockets hang onto the barest of threads to find themselves in the semi-finals today.

Houston Rockets were made to grind it out for their win against Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs. Requiring every last bit of resolve and will, the team was made to dwell deep into its repertoire to just about scamper its way to a 4-3 win in the series.

The 106-104 scoreline in the series decider perfectly exulted towards how gruelling and rigorous the series was between the two sides. Both teams exchanged blows all across the seven fixtures, according each other absolutely no leeway in a bid to make it into today’s impending conference semi-final against Los Angeles Lakers.

Taken all the way down to the buzzer, the Rockets were made to sweat it out for their series deciding win. The side just about managed to stake off Oklahoma’s challenge as they occulted shots sent down towards their paint and justify the moniker of outright favourites they had earned prior to the onset of the series.

Probable Winner

Although they managed to make it out of the playoffs unscathed, the Rockets showing was hardly one which instils confidence in their ardent supporters. The side’s weaknesses in attack were shambolically brought to light, ones which don’t’ bode well for the club against the Western Conference leaders.

Winning their playoffs 4-1, the Lakers are back at their imperious best. And well rested unlike the Rockets, the Lakers are set to maraud their way to a 1-0 lead today.

Probable Playing 5

Los Angeles Lakers

James, Davis, Green, Alex, Kentavious

Houston Rockets

Eric, Tucker, Robert, Harden, Westbrook

Match Details

NBA Conference Semi-Finals 2019-20

Match: Lakers Vs Rockets Game 1

Date And Time: 5th September, Friday: 6:00am

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Orlando

Best Shooter

Los Angeles Lakers

Houston Rockets

Best Ball Stealer

Los Angeles Lakers

Houston Rockets

Bygone Encounter

Lakers Vs Portland: 131-122

Rockets Vs Oklahoma: 106-104

Dream 11 Picks

Point Guard

He’s currently listed as questionable but we envision LeBron James taking to the court today. The extended break has done a world of good to him, allowing the point guard ample time to recover from his ongoing problem.

And with a 36-10-10 triple-double in game 5, he makes for a must have pick for us today. We also have Alex Caruso from the Lakers make a foray into our setup with the point guard capable of traversing the ball past the trickiest of defences and pulling off some point scoring passes.

Shooting Guard

Joining up with the two is Danny Green from the Lakers. Efficiency when shooting is his biggest dilemma but given the amount of chances he gets, he’s always good for a solid amount of points on the court.

Small Forward

Danuel House was in stellar touch in the playoffs for Houston Rockets. A more than suitable pick for us today after 7 points and 7 rebounds the last time around, the Rockets man is set to get an elevated role today as his side looks to make up for tiring legs in its starting rotations.

Power Forward

He has a slight problem with his finger at the moment but we don’t envision it hampering too much with Anthony Davis’ showing today. In what was a game winning performance in game 5 against Portland, Davis top scored for his side with a behemoth 43 points with his spin and slams and reverse scoops leaving the opposition in a rut.

Markieff Morris is another player who has a real presence inside the paint to see him link up with Davis for the day’s scrimmage. The Rockets elsewhere will see Robert Covington represent us after his wordclass showing of 21 points and 10 rebounds ended up guiding the side past Oklahoma.

Centre

Jeff Green has a tendency to falter when attempting his baskets but its looking like he’s finally settled into his groove. The centre was responsible for 13 points in game 7, ones which did a world of good to his side in a low scoring tie.

Star Player

His triple-double from the foregone skirmish will see James be our star player while Davis is the pro player.

Dream 11 Team

James, Caruso, Green, House, Davis, Robert, Morris, Green

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

Click Here for more Dream11 Teams Prediction

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.