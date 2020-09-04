LeBron James has been dealing with groin issues all through his stint with the Lakers and the problem has once again creeped up ahead of Game 1 vs Rockets.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been dealing with groin soreness for a week or so now. James was even listed probable for Game 4 and Game 5 against the Portland Trailblazers but played in both of those games.

The Lakers very comfortably won 4 straight games in the first round after losing Game 1 to have a gentlemen’s sweep against the Blazers. James played in all 5 games.

Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Rockets?

Groin soreness is not new for the NBA’s assists leader as he dealt with it in the 2018-19 season, which ruled him out for a large chunk of the season, resulting in the Lakers not making the Playoffs in the 2018-19 season.

James is now dealing with groin soreness again, and has been listed as a ‘game time decision’ for tonight’s game 1 vs Rockets

Lakers’ status report for Game 1 vs. Rockets: Anthony Davis (left finger sprain, fifth digit), LeBron James (sore right groin) Rajon Rondo (back spasms) are PROBABLE. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 3, 2020

Since James has played in the past 2 games where he dealt with the persistent groin soreness, it can be assumed that he will follow suit and hit the floor for Game 1, but nothing is guaranteed as of yet.

How would the Lakers handle not having LeBron James available tonight?

The Lakers have been a below .500 team when James has missed games, which should not come as a surprise to anyone.

Without James, your next best option at point guard is 34 year old Rajon Rondo, who is also listed as probable for tonight’s game. Alex Caruso has provided the Lakers with solid minutes at the point guard position.

LeBron James averaged 27.4 points, 10.2 assists, and 10.4 rebounds, in just 32.8 minutes of action.