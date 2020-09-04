Anthony Davis is a huge reason the Lakers are where they are right now, however, for tonight he is on the Lakers injury list.

Davis has been instrumental for the Laker’s success this year. The 27y/o can do it all. He has the agility of a guard, the scoring prowess of a forward, and the ability to play center really well.

The Bubble has not been the best time for Davis, injury-wise. Davis had to miss the bubble opener because of an eye injury, which he suffered in the first scrimmage against the Magic.

Then came the playoffs and AD came out strong, putting up big numbers and leading the Lakers, till he had a sore ankle, which led to him being questionable for game 4.

In that same said Game 4, Anthony Davis had to exit the game because of back spasms. This led AD to be questionable for Game 5. AD bounced back big time, scoring 43 and going 14-18 from the field.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Rockets?

Lakers’ injury report states that Anthony Davis is suffering from a finger sprain and thus is only ‘probable’ for tonight’s game 1 vs Rockets.

While AD has already been suffering from back spasms, this new finger sprain injury will be a cause for concern for all Lakers fans.

Lakers’ status report for Game 1 vs. Rockets: Anthony Davis (left finger sprain, fifth digit), LeBron James (sore right groin) Rajon Rondo (back spasms) are PROBABLE. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 3, 2020

The Lakers have had a few days of rest since they triumphed the Blazers in round 1. This came as a very welcomed break for a lot of the Lakers who were facing minor issues.

“Always good to have time off when you finish a series early… Used time to get mind and body right… Ready for the challenge” says Davis in his post-practice interview yesterday. Davis says the Rockets would be more physical and possess their own challenges.

Davis seems excited to take the floor and try to get an early 1-0 lead for his team.

Lakers vs Houston. Who have you got?

The Lakers, when healthy are a force to be reckoned with. The time off would have helped them to rest up and get themselves ready for the challenges they have yet to face.

The Rockets may be a bit fatigued, after the 7 game series against the Thunder ending just 2 days ago, but them being a young team is what gives coach D’Antoni confidence that they will be ready. They are lethal from beyond the arc, and if not contained, could give the Lakers a run for their money.