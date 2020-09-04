Is Harbhajan Singh playing IPL 2020: The veteran Indian spinner hadn’t announced his IPL 2020-future until today.

Veteran India and Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh has become the second player after their vice-captain Suresh Raina to pull out of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

Harbhajan, who celebrated his 40th birthday in July, hadn’t attended Super Kings’ six-day conditioning camp in Chennai before the squad flew to UAE where IPL 2020 will be played.

At the time, it was being reported that Harbhajan would join the squad directly in UAE after flying at a later date. However, Harbhajan took to his social media platform twitter account minutes ago to make the announcement regarding him missing IPL 2020.

With the cash-rich league being played inside bio-secure bubbles and amidst the COVID-19 scare, players are likely to have inhibitions regarding their health.

Harbhajan, who had opened up on playing IPL 2020 without spectators and even expressed his desire to play T20Is for India during the COVID-19 lockdown, must have been looking the upcoming two ICC T20 World Cups for a national comeback.

Harbhajan, who no longer plays domestic cricket for Punjab or any other state, will have to wait till IPL 2021 to play his next competitive tournament.

Third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, Harbhajan had joined Chennai after a decade-long stint with Mumbai Indians in 2019. In 24 T20s for CSK, Harbhajan has picked 23 wickets at an average of 25.30, an economy rate of 7.67 and a strike rate of 19.78.

