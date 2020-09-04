Is Harbhajan Singh playing IPL 2020: The veteran Indian spinner hadn’t announced his IPL 2020-future until today.

Veteran India and Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh has become the second player after their vice-captain Suresh Raina to pull out of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

Harbhajan, who celebrated his 40th birthday in July, hadn’t attended Super Kings’ six-day conditioning camp in Chennai before the squad flew to UAE where IPL 2020 will be played.

At the time, it was being reported that Harbhajan would join the squad directly in UAE after flying at a later date. However, Harbhajan took to his social media platform twitter account minutes ago to make the announcement regarding him missing IPL 2020.

With the cash-rich league being played inside bio-secure bubbles and amidst the COVID-19 scare, players are likely to have inhibitions regarding their health.

Harbhajan, who had opened up on playing IPL 2020 without spectators and even expressed his desire to play T20Is for India during the COVID-19 lockdown, must have been looking the upcoming two ICC T20 World Cups for a national comeback.

Harbhajan, who no longer plays domestic cricket for Punjab or any other state, will have to wait till IPL 2021 to play his next competitive tournament.

Third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, Harbhajan had joined Chennai after a decade-long stint with Mumbai Indians in 2019. In 24 T20s for CSK, Harbhajan has picked 23 wickets at an average of 25.30, an economy rate of 7.67 and a strike rate of 19.78.

Is Harbhajan Singh playing IPL 2020?

Dear Friends

I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL

Stay safe and Jai Hind — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2020

How Twitterati reacted:

Harbhajan Singh informed us he won’t be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times. KS Viswanathan

CEO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 4, 2020

Absolutely understand and respect @harbhajan_singh s decision. This is a very deep personal call and it is entirely his call. Difficult times and it was a tough decision for him. He will be missed but mentally needs to be in a good space. Strength to you and the family Bhajji. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 4, 2020

Will miss the spin!!! Take Care Sir. — Soumit Mohan (@SoumitMohan) September 4, 2020

For more cricket-related news, click here.