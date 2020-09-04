ICE Vs ENG Dream 11 Prediction: Iceland Vs England. Last edition’s semi-finalist look to get their new sojourn off to an emphatic start.

While England are clearly one of the most progressive sides in the footballing fraternity at the moment, the side knows it needs to win a major title to stamp its authority on the global stage. They fell short in the World Cup, subsequently ended up short in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League as well.

Being putdown by Netherlands in the semi-finals of the 2018-19 instalment of the tournament. England managed to salvage their defeat by sealing third place. The bronze place finish came after defeating Switzerland on penalties, a prize followed up by topping Group A of the Euro qualifiers.

Elsewhere, Iceland make an advent into today’s tournament opener for them with the club still striving to achieve its first win in the competition. They ended up losing all their encounters in the foregone edition with the side managing to redeem itself in the ensuing Euro qualifiers by setting up a forthcoming semi-final qualification playoff tie with Romania.

Probable Winner

Although England are stricken by a bevy of injuries, they are ones which won’t dissuade the side when it steps out onto the pitch today. The side has a string of wordclass young talent to turn to, players more than capable of clobbering this clearly inferior Iceland side.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Sigurdsson, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Aron Gunnarsson, Alfred Finnbogason and Ragnar Sigurdsson will be sitting out today’s encounter for Iceland.

England will be without the services of Rashford and Winks for the day’s clash.

Iceland

Halldorsson, Hermannsson, Arnason, Ingason, Skulason, A Sigurdsson, Bjarnason, Trautason, Anderson, Bodvarsson, Sigthorsson

England

Pope, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Keane, Walker, Mount, Rice, Foden, Sterling, Kane, Sancho

Match Details

UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Match: Iceland Vs England Group 2

Date And Time: 5th September, Saturday- 9:30pm IST

Venue: Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik

Telecast: Sony Ten 2/HD

Top Scorer

Iceland

England

Bygone Encounter

England Vs Kosovo: 4-0

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

Iceland’s Hannes Halldorsson is going to be overworked today. This England side is filled to the brim with some worldclass attacking names, players more than capable of peppering Hannes’ goal with a bevy of shots across the 90 minutes.

And while Hannes will find it treacherous to keep out each shot, his skill set will allow him to emerge largely unblemished to see him be instated in our side as the goal-keeper.

Defenders

England might be without their CB Harry Maguire after he was dropped following his arrest in Greece, the side will not be perturbed by that latest development. The side is up against an Iceland team which has failed to manoeuvre its way to a string of goals, a match where England will be quietly confident of a cleansheet.

Its not only that narrative though which sees us peddle out a trio of picks from the visiting team though. The fullback pairing of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kylie Walker will revel in the magnitude of the possession that the English thrive in today, one which will allow the two to persistently maraud their way into the side’s attacking plays.

Completing the trivalent in Liverpool CB Joe Gomez with the defender massively upping his game across the last one year. We also have the one name be instilled from Iceland with Kari Arnason’s willingness to leave attacks in disarray making him a viable pick.

Midfielders

Given the string of injuries to have hit the England side, young names like Phil Foden are set to get a chance out in the middle. And with a slew of goals for Manchester City once the Premier League returned, Foden becomes the first name to join our ambit.

He’s partnered up alongside Jadon Sancho. Subject to a transfer in the Premier League this season, one which is increasingly looking unlikely given the colossal price tag Borussia Dortmund have put on his head, Sancho will be looking to show why the Germans are demanding such a hefty transfer fees for him.

Iceland on the other hand see us opt for a more defensive approach. With the side set to largely play this one in the own side of their pitch, the tenacious Arnor Trautason and Arnor Sigurdsson will be asked to provided their unstinted support to safeguard and screen the side’s defence.

Strikers

After a largely lacklustre campaign last season as injuries pushed him back, Harry Kane managed to offer glimpses of what he’s capable of after the turn of COVID. He’ll be eager to add to his 32 goals and with him spearheading the side’s attack, the striker makes for a must have pick today.

Raheem Sterling top scored for Manchester City last season to see him wrap up our set of picks for the upcoming matchup.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His 32 goals made it prudent of us to opt for Kane as our side’s captain while Sterling is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Hannes, Gomez, Trent, Walker, Arnason, Sigurdsson, Arnor, Sancho, Foden, Sterling, Kane

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

Click Here for more Dream11 Teams Prediction

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.