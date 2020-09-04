There have only been five unanimous winners of the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in NBA history. Ja Morant should have been part of that esteemed group.

Instead, he fell just one vote short.

Morant got 99 first place votes for Rookie of the Year after a spectacular season with the Grizzlies that fell just short of a postseason berth. Either way, it was one for the history books. A unanimous ROY award would’ve been a cherry on top.

But someone voted for Zion Williamson because of course someone voted for Zion — even though, you know, he played in just 19 games prior to the NBA’s restart.

Ja Morant nearly unanimous as Rookie of the Year. One first-place vote for Zion Williamson. pic.twitter.com/vmeoytDx6F — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) September 3, 2020

It’s awful. Morant deserved better. NBA Twitter was not happy with the vote.

Ja Morant ROY award not being a unanimous vote is comedy. There’s always one. Literally 😭 — Jeff (@JeffJSays) September 3, 2020

Coming up one vote short of unanimous for Rookie of the Year is Ja Morant’s final missed dunk highlight of the season. — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) September 3, 2020

Like if it should’ve been unanimous — Aidan Knight (@akfromtheA) September 3, 2020

People were demanding to know who the Zion voter here was. They want answers, folks.

who was the 1 person that stopped this from being unanimous show yourself https://t.co/1i82UVN9Ol — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 3, 2020

Who is the one moron who didn’t vote @JaMorant Rookie of the Year? Identify yourself, dummy! — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) September 3, 2020

The one person who voted for Zion pic.twitter.com/94fO9ejBw9 — President Airbud (@Airbudburner) September 3, 2020

Who gave Zion a vote man https://t.co/H3OA8wAq5O — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) September 3, 2020

Morant and his teammates want to know, too.

Ja Morant: “I want to figure out who was that person who didn’t pick me first. I want to shoot a direct message to them and thank them for motivating me even more … If anybody know who that is, let me know.” — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) September 3, 2020

tell em again ‼️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 4, 2020

need to find out asap 😂 https://t.co/7xUfVDTLpc — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 4, 2020

No worries, though. We’ll find out soon enough. Once all of the NBA’s awards are dished out, the league will publish ballots.

Ja Morant recieved 99 of a possible 100 first-place votes for Rookie of the Year…so who was the 1 vote for Zion Williamson? The NBA will post each voter’s complete ballot once all the awards are handed out. (And no, it wasn’t me 😂) https://t.co/gXHICdlMXr — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 3, 2020

Best of luck to whoever it was. Their Twitter mentions are going to be in flames in a few weeks.

Anyway, congrats to Morant on a spectacular season. Hopefully, there are many more to come.