There have only been five unanimous winners of the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in NBA history. Ja Morant should have been part of that esteemed group.

Instead, he fell just one vote short.

Morant got 99 first place votes for Rookie of the Year after a spectacular season with the Grizzlies that fell just short of a postseason berth. Either way, it was one for the history books. A unanimous ROY award would’ve been a cherry on top.

But someone voted for Zion Williamson because of course someone voted for Zion — even though, you know, he played in just 19 games prior to the NBA’s restart.

It’s awful. Morant deserved better. NBA Twitter was not happy with the vote.

People were demanding to know who the Zion voter here was. They want answers, folks.

Morant and his teammates want to know, too.

No worries, though. We’ll find out soon enough. Once all of the NBA’s awards are dished out, the league will publish ballots.

Best of luck to whoever it was. Their Twitter mentions are going to be in flames in a few weeks.

Anyway, congrats to Morant on a spectacular season. Hopefully, there are many more to come.

