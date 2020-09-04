GLO vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire – 4 September 2020. Worcestershire will take on Gloucestershire in the League Match of Vitality Blast T20 which will be played at the County Cricket in Bristol. The T20 cricket is finally back in England and nothing better than some T20 Blast cricket.

The first game of both teams was abandoned due to rain but after that Gloucestershire have won two and lost one of their three games whereas Worcestershire have last all three of their games. Worcestershire have some really good players in their ranks but they are just not able to pull it off whereas Gloucestershire are just finding some or other ways to win the contest.

This can be a close encounter if the Worcestershire side can get their touch back in this game.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings T20 score at this stadium is 168 runs which suggests that this is going to be a really good batting wicket.

Match Details :

Time:- 6.30 PM, Live on Worcestershire and Gloucestershire websites

Probable XI for both sides:-

Gloucestershire – Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor.

Worcestershire Rapids – Rikki Wessels, Hamish Rutherford, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Brett D’Oliveira, Ben Cox, Ross Whiteley, Ed Bernard, Daryl Mithcell, Patrick Brown, Dillon Pennington.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Ryan Higgins, Jake Libby, Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, and Thomas Smith.

GLO vs WOR Dream11 Wicket-Keeper

James Bracey (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Both keepers have won not done anything significant till now but Bracey has batted definitely better than Cox and will be picked in the team.

GLO vs WOR Dream11 Batsmen

Rikki Wessels (Price 9.5) and Hamish Rutherford (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Worcestershire. Both of them are senior T20 players and their record is also decent but are not in their best of forms. Wessels has scored 31 runs in the last couple of innings whereas Rutherford has scored 52 runs in his last couple. Both of them will open the innings together and would like to give the team a good start.

Ian Cockbain (Price 9.5) and Miles Hammond (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Gloucestershire. Both of them have played really well for their sides whereas Cockbain has scored 112 runs in the last couple of innings whereas Hammond has scored 89 runs in the same number of games. They would like to continue their record and will be in our team.

GLO vs WOR Dream11 All-Rounders

Daryl Mitchell (Price 9.5) and Jake Libby (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Worcestershire side. Mitchell is a Kiwi international player and he proved his class in the last game by scoring 45 runs with the bat and picking three wickets with the ball whereas Libby will bat at the number 4 slot and has a pretty good T20 record as well. Both of them would be really good this season.

Ryan Higgins (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from Gloucestershire. Higgins has been the best all-rounder of the side and has picked 5 wickets in 3 innings this season and has been a genuine wicket-taker. He has scored 58 runs with the bat too and will definitely be picked for this game.

GLO vs WOR Dream11 Bowlers

Dillon Pennington (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from Worcestershire. He is a Rookie fast bowler and picked 5 wickets in 3 innings so far for his side. He is the side’s best bowler and will definitely be picked.

Tom Smith (Price 8.5) and David Payne (Price 9) will be our bowlers from Gloucestershire. Smith is an experienced player and is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 9 wickets under his belt whereas Payne has picked four wickets this season with the ball. Both of them are really good players.

Match Prediction: Gloucestershire will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ryan Higgins and Daryl Mitchell

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Tom Smith and Ian Cockbain

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

