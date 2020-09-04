Description: GED Vs GZ Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Dreaded city derby awaits Guangzhou today.

Dismissed to their second straight defeat after being defeated 2-0 by Shenzhen the last time around, Guangzhou have reverted to usual manner in the Chinese Super League. The minirevival which the side offered with two wins on the spin is gone with the side’s recent defeats taking the club down to 7th spot in Group A.

A languid and laggard setup, Guangzhou are set to be handed over their third successive defeat in the league today. Up against group toppers Guangzhou Evergrande, this is a foregone conclusion for Guangzhou, tie where they’ll be toyed around with and modelled in whatever manner the first placed side desires.

Wiping the floor with Shanghai Shenhua to further assert top spot in their favour, Guangzhou Evergrande have now gone four outings without a defeat in the group. Top spot isn’t the only prize which will spur them towards a win today with the side looking to triumph in this city derby, one where they can lay a claim to the city in with an emphatic win.

GED Vs GZ Dream11 Probable Winner

No matter how hard we try, we just can’t peddle out a rhetoric in favour of Guangzhou. This is a side which looks to have run its race, a sinking ship with absolutely no wind in its sail.

And in such inexpplecibale form, Guangzhou Evergrande is the last side Guangzhou would have wanted to faceoff against. This is a complete mismatch, one where Guangzhou will be resigned to a defeat right from minute one.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Luo continues to struggle with an injury which rules him out for the upcoming matchup.

Chun will attribute his absence today to an injury for the Guangzhou player while Eran has departed for the Nations League.

Guangzhou Evergrande

Liu Dianzuo, Park Ji-soo, Mei Fang, Zheng Zhi, Gao Zhunyi, Zhang Linpeng, Paulinho, Xu Xin, Yang Liyu, Anderson Talisca, Wei Shihao

Guangzhou

Jiaqi Han, Yi Teng, Zeng Chao, Chen Zhechao, Tang Miao, Huang Zhengyu, Gong, Chen Zhizhao, Huapeng Wang, Chugui Ye, Chang Feiya

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Guangzhou Vs Guangzhou Group A

Date And Time: 4th August, Friday- 5:30pm IST

Venue: Dalian Sports Center Stadium, Dalian

Top Scorer

Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou

Zahavi: 4 Goals, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

Shenhua Vs Guangzhou Evergrande: 1-4

Guangzhou Vs Shenzhen: 0-2

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

Guangzhou’s goal-keeper, Jiaqi Han will find a place in our side for today’s forthcoming skirmish. The shot stopper is the only shining light in an otherwise perplexing defence, a shot stopper who has refused to by bogged down by the carnage of shots he’s come across.

Defenders

The fact that Guangzhou Evergrande have let in the least number of goals wasn’t the only reason for us opting for a trivalent of picks in this ambit. They are up against a Guangzhou side which has scored the least goals at a meagre 6, a side further hit back by the loss of its top scorer for this one.

The likelihood of a cleansheet for the group toppers is extremely palpable, a narrative which sees us opt for Jiang Guangtai, Park Ji-soo and Zhang Linpeng from the club.

Midfielders

Up against a side that has seen its defensive gameplan vanish up in smoke to leak 20 goals till now, Guangzhou Evergrande are going to love their time out in the middle. The table toppers can easily pummel Guangzhou to see us opt for all the pivotal attacking names from the side for this one.

We begin with Paulinho, someone who has ensured his side haven’t had to pay a calamitous prize for the injury to Shihao. He’s been at the forefront of the club scoring the most number of goals at 21 to make him an instant selection for us.

Slotting in next to him for the outing is Yang Liyu who has the most assists for the side at three. The visiting side elsewhere see their set of picks begin with the selection of the vibrant Dia Saba.

With Zahavi having departed to ply his skill set on the international stage, all the attacking onus falls on Saba. The side’s second top scorer with two goals, he’ll be asked to fill in the void left by Zahavi, something he’s more than adept at doing.

With the one assist apiece to their name, Renatinho and Chen Zhizhao will be completing our trio from the side.

Strikers

We have gone in for the calibre of both of Guangzhou Evergrande’s attacking names over here. With the three goals, we begin our set of picks with Elkenson with Anderson Talisca partnering up with him for the tie after raking up a goal in the side’s last outing.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The five goals and one assist he has see Paulinho captain our side while Elkenson is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Han, Park, Guangtai, Linpeng, Paulinho, Liyu, Saba, Renatinho, Zhizhao, Talisca, Elkenson

