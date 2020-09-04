F1 FP1 Results of the Italian Grand Prix have gone in favor of the Mercedes, but the highlight was the Max Verstappen crash.
The Formula One 2020 eighth race weekend is underway with the first Free Practice session at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix. Mercedes have done a one-two yet again, with Bottas lapping the fastest time this time around.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen crashed after bouncing off a kerb, but recovered well to finish P5. His teammate Alexander Albon had a good session, finishing higher at P3.
Look who’s back on track 👀#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/kSy1opVrLv
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2020
This is the last weekend for the Williams family, after they announced they are making way for Dorilton Capital to take over the F1 management of the iconic team.
Read more: Who are in the new Board of Directors of Williams F1 Racing after the departure of Claire Williams?
F1 FP1 Results
|
Rank
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Time
|1
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:20.703
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|+0.245
|3
|Alexander Albon
|RED BULL RACING HONDA
|+0.797
|4
|Daniil Kvyat
|ALPHATAURI
|+0.852
|5
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA
|+0.938
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPHATAURI
|+0.964
|7
|Sergio Perez
|RACING POINT
|+1.044
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLAREN
|+1.044
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RENAULT
|+1.086
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|McLAREN
|+1.118
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|+1.201
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|RENAULT
|+1.281
|13
|Lance Stroll
|RACING POINT
|+1.428
|14
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS
|+1.706
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS
|+1.719
|16
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|ALFA ROMEO
|+1.849
|17
|Kimi Raikkonen
|ALFA ROMEO
|+1.916
|18
|Roy Nissany
|WILLIAMS
|+2.123
|19
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|+2.285
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|WILLIAMS
|+2.417
What to look forward to this weekend at the Italian GP?
It should be quite an intriguing battle between Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen for the win, with all three looking solid so far this season. Ferrari are struggling at their home nation, where they have two more races to go this season, at Mugello and Imola.
As usual, the mid-teams’ battle will be between Racing Point, AlphaTauri, McLaren and Renault. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly is looking particularly strong, and should make it to the Top 10 this weekend. The qualifying session is tomorrow, with the final race on Sunday for the Italian GP.