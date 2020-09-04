F1 FP1 Results of the Italian Grand Prix have gone in favor of the Mercedes, but the highlight was the Max Verstappen crash.

The Formula One 2020 eighth race weekend is underway with the first Free Practice session at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix. Mercedes have done a one-two yet again, with Bottas lapping the fastest time this time around.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen crashed after bouncing off a kerb, but recovered well to finish P5. His teammate Alexander Albon had a good session, finishing higher at P3.

This is the last weekend for the Williams family, after they announced they are making way for Dorilton Capital to take over the F1 management of the iconic team.

F1 FP1 Results

Rank Driver Team Time 1 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:20.703 2 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES +0.245 3 Alexander Albon RED BULL RACING HONDA +0.797 4 Daniil Kvyat ALPHATAURI +0.852 5 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA +0.938 6 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI +0.964 7 Sergio Perez RACING POINT +1.044 8 Lando Norris McLAREN +1.044 9 Daniel Ricciardo RENAULT +1.086 10 Carlos Sainz McLAREN +1.118 11 Charles Leclerc FERRARI +1.201 12 Esteban Ocon RENAULT +1.281 13 Lance Stroll RACING POINT +1.428 14 Romain Grosjean HAAS +1.706 15 Kevin Magnussen HAAS +1.719 16 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO +1.849 17 Kimi Raikkonen ALFA ROMEO +1.916 18 Roy Nissany WILLIAMS +2.123 19 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI +2.285 20 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS +2.417

What to look forward to this weekend at the Italian GP?

It should be quite an intriguing battle between Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen for the win, with all three looking solid so far this season. Ferrari are struggling at their home nation, where they have two more races to go this season, at Mugello and Imola.

As usual, the mid-teams’ battle will be between Racing Point, AlphaTauri, McLaren and Renault. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly is looking particularly strong, and should make it to the Top 10 this weekend. The qualifying session is tomorrow, with the final race on Sunday for the Italian GP.