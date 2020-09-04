Demi Burnett on if she wants to wrestle in WWE. The Bachelor Star has appeared frequently on Monday Night RAW for the last few weeks.

The Bachelor star Demi Burnett has been a frequent fixture on Monday Night Raw for a few weeks now. She has regularly seen on backstage segments alongside Angel Garza and sometimes with Ivar from the Viking Raiders.

Burnett, who is a WWE fan herself, admitted surprise at being approached by the company at first but being delighted by it regardless.

“It used to be my dream, and it still was at the time, to get to be on WWE at some point in my life,” Burnett told Pro Wrestling Sheet. “So I was like, ‘WHAT?!’ This is so random. In the middle of quarantine. I’m like, ‘What is happening to me?!’ I was super stoked about it.”

She also revealed that her audition involved performing skits with a water bottle as her microphone.

Burnett, who is currently on a per-appearance basis with the WWE, was eventually asked about her wrestling ambitions.

“Of course! I would love to be a WWE Superstar,” She answered. “I’d definitely have to go through some training, because I’m pretty weak right now. I’m starting to try working out a little bit, just in case anyone wants to offer me a position. But yeah, it was always my dream to be a WWE Superstar.

“It’s more intense though in real-life than it looks on TV. Whenever you watch it in real-life, you’re like, ‘Wow, these people are putting their bodies THROUGH it.’ I think I could do it though. I think I could have the right attitude and whenever I put my mind to it, I can be very athletic, I would definitely give it a shot, I would at least try it. I would never be able to forgive myself if I didn’t take a chance and give it a go.”

