While reigning champions Gora won’t be massively ruing their 76-71 defeat to Sopot in their league opener of the 2020-21 instalment of the Energa Basket Liga, the side will be ardently scouring for its opening win when it returns to the court today. Given the barest of margins which came into play to give them the title last season, the side will be well aware that every defeat can go a long way in determining their season.

Where Gora had to endure a defeat in their first game of the season, things couldn’t have gotten any better for Wroclaw. The side cantered its way to an emphatic 90-66 win in its league opener, a pulsating show of attacking basketball which the side will be looking to emulate come today.

Finishing 8 points behind Gora last season to sit in 7th place, Wroclaw know the fallout from a win for them today could be huge. Not only will the result send ripples through the league but also propel Wroclaw instantly into the stature of a staunch outfit, one capable of going the distance and winning the glistening trophy this time around.

BZG Vs WSW Dream11 Probable Winner

However, we can’t read too much into the foregone results. With the season just started, teams will take time to settle into their groove before they finally open their wings to get their seasons underway.

And with Gora losing out on the bygone affair by a measly margin of 5 points, the current champions maraud their way into today’s matchup with a fair shout of pulling off a win. This promises to make for a ripper of an affair, we envisage just about swinging in Wroclaw’s favour given their attacking might.

Probable Playing 5

Gora

King, Thomasson, Radic, Hakanson, Gordon

Wroclaw

Nevels, Akos, Jovanovic, Michal, Elijah

Match Details

Energa Basket Liga 2020-21

Match: Gora Vs Wroclaw

Date And Time: 4th September, Friday: 9:05pm

Venue: Hala Orbita, Wroclaw

Best Shooter

Gora

Wroclaw

Best Ball Stealer

Gora

Wroclaw

Bygone Encounter

Sopot Vs Gora: 71-76

Slask Vs Bydgoszcz: 90-66

Dream 11 Picks

Point Guard

Our Dream 11 side begins with the selection of Garrett Nevels from Wroclaw for the impending encounter. The point guard registered a behemoth 20 minutes in his side’s opener as he lined up triples from both the brink of the circle and corners.

Sopot will also see their point guard be nailed down in this slot with us roping in the services of Lukasz Koszarek. While he was far from efficient when shooting in the bygone affair, his 8 points gave a glimpse of what he’s capable of when backstepping and coming up with the offhanded shots.

Shooting Guard

Partnering him for the forthcoming scrimmage will be Gabriel Lundberg. He’s one of the finer players in Sopot’s roster, someone who can both shoot the triples and come up with dimes as shown in his 8 point, 5 assist and 3 rebound showing in the last encounter.

The opposition meanwhile see us rope in Elijah Stewart after his ability to deliver from the deep saw him pile on 10 points.

Small Forward

Wroclaw’s top scorer in their pulsating 90-66 win, Strahinja Jovanovic came up with a behemoth 22 points on the day. His reverse scoops and alley oops saw him leave the opposition in a quagmire as his performance entailed a high conversion rate in the field points.

Power Forward

Akos Keller had the 9 points in the same game to see him partner up with his side’s small forward. Last year’s champions will meanwhile see us indulge in the services of the myriad Blake Reynolds after his windmills and reverse scoops saw him accrue a clinical 16 point, 5 assist and 6 rebound showing.

Centre

Geoffrey Groselle will retain his place in our Dream 11 side after his 11 point and 9 rebound showing. His ability to quash points transpired his way kept his side in the game till the culminating stages and brought his side to only within 5 points of a win.

Star Player

His scrumptious game winning display of 20 points sees Nevels be our star player for the outing while Reynolds is the pro player.

Dream 11 Team

Reynolds, Lukasz, Lundberg, Stewart, Jovanovic, Reynolds, Keller, Groselle

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

