The reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo seemed visibly frustrated but still trusts coach Mike Budenholzer.

Giannis ‘The Greek Freak’ Antetokounmpo has been a force to reckon with the entire season. After his MVP season, he somehow managed to come back better this season and is leading the MVP race again this year. Giannis and the Bucks dominated the league in the regular season, 56-17 before the season came to an abrupt stop.

The Bubble was not kind to the Bucks, with them going 3-5 in the seeding games, and then Magic managed to top them in the very first game of the playoffs. Giannis stepped up big time after that and was averaging 30.5ppg and just under 16rpg.

Also Read: “Giannis should join the Heat if the Bucks lose this series.”

The Bucks entered the 2nd round series against the Heat, with the Heat beating them 116-104, despite Giannis scoring 29pts and grabbing 14 boards. Giannis struggled from the charity stripe, hitting only 4-12 of his free throws.

Game 2, the Bucks seemed more composed, but it just wasn’t enough, as Jimmy Butler hit the final 2 free throws and won the game for the Heat. Giannis was better from the line tonight but missed 2 crucial final free throws.

“I would love to play 48 minutes” – Giannis Antetokounmpo

In the post-game interview, Giannis didn’t say much, except that he has faith in Coach Bud and will follow whatever the coach says.

Giannis on if he’ll request to play more minutes “I’m going to do whatever Coach Bud tells me to do, I would love to play 48 minutes….I”m just going to do whatever he tells me to do. ” pic.twitter.com/OKL3kHO9nd — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 3, 2020

How crucial is the series against the Heat for the Bucks?

The series against Heat is not only important for the Bucks from a playoffs point of view, but also could be the deciding factor in whether their star Giannis stays with them or not.

Giannis earlier said he was frustrated by them going 3-5 in the seeding games, and the rumors started flying. Most of them have one key highlight. If the Bucks are not able to provide Giannis with enough support to win, he might take his talents elsewhere.