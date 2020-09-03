Williams F1: A new three-man Board of Directors has been announced after the departure of Claire Williams and family from management.

The new Williams Board of Directors are Matthew Savage, Darren Fultz and James Matthews. Savage is the chairman of Dorilton Capital while Darren Fultz is the CEO and co-founder.

James Matthews, meanwhile, is a former British Formula Renault champion, having won it in 1994. He is also the co-founder and CEO of Eden Rock Group capital management. And most interestingly, he is the brother-in-law to British royalty Prince William. This after he married Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton in 2017.

James Matthews, newly appointed on the Board of Directors at Williams, is married to Pippa Middleton. Oh, and he’s Spencer from Made in Chelsea’s brother. The more you know eh… pic.twitter.com/dv32ywLQjN — Tommo (@TomMcCluskey_) September 3, 2020

The new board released a statement stating that it “recognises and appreciates the importance of retaining Williams’ heritage and culture”. The new board will work with the senior management to return Williams to Formula 1 greatness.

End of an era with the Williams family departure

Earlier today, Claire Williams announced her departure as the Deputy Team Principal of the Williams F1 Racing team. It is also understood the entire Williams family will disassociate with the team synonymous with them. This truly marks the end to an era of one of F1’s most successful teams.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am stepping away from my role with the team,” said Williams. “I had hoped to continue my tenure long into the future and to preserve the Williams family’s legacy into the next generation.

“However, our need to find inward investment earlier this year due to a number of factors, many of which were outside of our control, resulted in the sale of the team to Dorilton Capital.”