Williams F1: Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams has announced to step down from her role after the Williams F1 acquisition by Dorilton Capital.

Marking the end of an era, the family synonymous with the iconic Formula 1 team Williams has decided to step down. To start it all off, Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams has announced she is stepping down. The entire family, including Team Principal Frank Williams, is expected to step down after the Italian GP at Monza. Claire released an official statement announcing her departure:

“It is with a heavy heart that I am stepping away from my role with the team,” said Williams. “I had hoped to continue my tenure long into the future and to preserve the Williams family’s legacy into the next generation.

“However, our need to find inward investment earlier this year due to a number of factors, many of which were outside of our control, resulted in the sale of the team to Dorilton Capital.”

“My family has always put our racing team and our people first and this was absolutely the right decision. I know in them we have found the right people to take Williams back to the front of the grid while also preserving the Williams legacy.

Not only is Claire stepping down, Williams says the whole Williams family is set to leave the sport after Monza after the ownership change to Dorilton Capital #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) September 3, 2020

Dorilton Capital will take complete control of Williams F1

American equity invest firm Dorilton Capital had purchased Williams a fortnight ago. This investment is expected to give a fresh start to the team, which has been struggling over the last few seasons.

With the new Concorde Agreement in place from next season, this could prove crucial to the team’s fortunes this decade, and more. Claire Williams expressed confidence that Dorilton Capital will lead the Williams F1 team to heights seen over the last century.

“I have taken the decision to step away from the team in order to allow Dorilton a fresh start as the new owners. It has not been an easy decision but it’s one I believe to be right for all involved. I have been enormously privileged to have grown up in this team and in the wonderful world that is Formula One.”

