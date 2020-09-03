Marnus Labuschagne: The 26-year old in-form Queensland and Australia batsman is yet to make his T20I debut.

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch is satisfied with Australia’s warm-up games in the build-up to three T20Is and as many ODIs starting from tomorrow in England.

Finch particularly expressed pleasure with the all-rounder trio of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Marnus Labuschagne and wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey being among the runs in three outings before the first T20I in Southampton.

“It’s been a really good hit out the last few days. Obviously with [Glenn] Maxwell getting a hundred, Marnus [Labuschagne], Alex Carey all getting hundreds in two different formats is really pleasing.

“Marcus Stoinis [who registered two half-centuries in three matches] has played really well at the top of the order. That’s been really pleasing with the bat. Josh Hazlewood has been outstanding with the ball across a few games,” Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

It is worth mentioning that both Maxwell and Stoinis are making their comeback into the national side. With them being crucial to Australia’s white-ball plans, their affirmative performance well is likely to boost the team’s confidence.

Will Marnus Labuschagne make his T20I debut vs England?

Pacer Josh Hazlewood, who played four ODIs this year after 14 months, should find a place during the ODI series. However, the same can’t be said of the T20I match as his last appearance had come more than four years ago in the ICC World Twenty20 2016.

Much like Hazlewood, Labuschagne is another name who will find it extremely difficult to find a place in the T20I side. Despite striking at 94.42 and averaging 50.83 in seven ODIs and scoring a 50-ball century in the warm-up match, Labuschagne is likely to warm the bench in the first three match on the tour.

Being asked about the same, Finch highlighted how their T20I XI is “settled” and that the right-hand batsman might have to wait before making his debut in the shortest format for australia.

“We’re pretty settled with how we structure our T20 side at the moment. He [Labuschagne] played nicely the other day, but I think he might have to wait a little bit longer in T20 cricket.

“He’s had an opportunity to bat at the top of the order and he hits the ball in the middle of the bat more often than most other players and hits the ball in the gaps so that’s a pretty good recipe for T20 cricket and all cricket,” Finch said.

Despite Labuschagne’s talent with the bat in hand, what further doesn’t work in his favour is his 10-match experience in the T20 format.