Weather in Southampton tomorrow: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for the first ENG vs AUS T20I.

The last leg of international cricket in England amidst the COVID-19 pandemic will begin from tomorrow in the form of three T20Is and as many ODIs. The two high-profile teams will face each other for the first time in a T20Is after more than 26 months.

In the eight times England and Australia have locked horns in a bilateral T20I series, England have won thrice as compared two Australia’s two series victories. It is worth mentioning that Australia have never won a T20I series in England.

Australia, who had played the last international match before the outbreak of coronavirus against New Zealand in Sydney, will take the field for the first time since March 2020.

Having landed in England with a 21-member squad, Australia might not have announced separate squads for T20Is and ODIs but one believes they will be in no mood of experimentation especially against a strong English white-ball team at home.

England, who had to field separate squads for separate formats due to bio-secure bubble restrictions, will finally get to play their best XI in limited-overs cricket this summer. However, the same would require captain Eoin Morgan to take some brave decisions to accommodate the likes of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Weather in Southampton tomorrow for 1st T20I

Going by the weather forecast, clouds will have their say throughout the day in Southampton tomorrow. It is only in the second innings that rain might cause interruptions at the Ageas Bowl.

At the time of writing this article, there’s a 60% probability of rainfall between 08:00 – 09:00 PM tomorrow. With the match scheduled to begin at 06:00 PM, players and fans should consider themselves fortunate if the match sees a result without any rain interruption.