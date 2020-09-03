The Colorado Avalanche were able to stay alive last game and will meet the Dallas Stars tonight to see if they can even the series up. Meanwhile, the Stars will look to close out the series and move on to the next round.

Here is everything you need to know to tune into the NHL action tonight.

Game 6

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Wednesday, September 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

NHL Playoff Schedule

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-2)



Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3

Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2

Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4

Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4

Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3

*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

