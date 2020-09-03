The college football season is here and tonight we have the first FBS game of the 2020 season. The South Alabama Jaguars will make the trip to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday night.

South Alabama had its sixth straight losing season last year while Southern Miss went 7-6 and ended in the Armed Forces Bowl where they lost 30-13 to Tulane. This will be the first time these teams are meeting in an FBS game.

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss

When: Thursday, September 3

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Southern Miss is the better football team coming from the better conference in college football. Two touchdowns is a lot of points to cover but will two solid wide receivers and a decent passing game, I’d expect them put up some points Thursday night. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (-13.5).

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 5:15 p.m. ET.

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss (-13.5)

Over/Under: 57.5

