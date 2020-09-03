We have a Game 7 on our hands tonight between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, who will both be looking to move on to the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Game 5 marked the return of Russell Westbrook for the Rockets who delivered a team win and move them to the brink of advancing. The vet, Chris Paul will look to lead the team tonight and manage the game enough for them to pull off the win.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Game 7 tonight between the Thunder and Rockets!

OKC Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

When: Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday, Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: This has been a fantastic series so far and everyone is looking forward to Game 7 including the players. I’m going to have to go with the Rockets tonight as they have Westbrook back and they will get back to their small-ball basketball ways. Houston Rockets -5.5.

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

OKC Thunder (+5.5) vs. Houston Rockets (-5.5)

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.