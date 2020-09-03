TOR Vs BOS Dream 11 Prediction: Toronto Raptors seeing the series slip past them with each passing defeat.

After destroying sides int eh seeding round and playoffs, no one has envisaged the Raptors to be thwarted in such manner in the conference semi-finals.

While none of their bygone couple of defeats has been lopsided results, the fact that the Raptors failed to scamper past the finishing line is all that matters at the end of the day.

Despite showing their mettle in both of those games and pushing Boston Celtics all the way, the much-needed composure to end on the green side of the rub has been amiss in the Raptors contingent.

It was well documented in their 102-99 defeat in game 2 with Boston pulling off a clutch performance in quarter 4 to take a pivotal 2-0 lead.

On a six-game winning spin across the playoffs, Boston Celtics look every bit the side which will end up progressing from this series. They have completely shut down the Raptors attack across the last couple of showdowns, offering absolutely no look into their opponents.

Probable Winner

With a third win in a row, Boston will all but seal their slot in the conference finals. However, the side knows its not going to be an easy matchup for them today by any margins with this hurting Raptors side set to hit back hard in a bid to half the deficit.

And while the Raptors will dole out a real fight on the day, their inability when it comes to pulling off a complete attacking display will hurt the side. We envisage this being a closely fought scrimmage, one which Boston yet again squirm their way to a win too.

Probable Playing 5

Raptors

Fred, Kyle, Pascal, Ibaka, Anunoby

Boston

Brown, Tatum, Daniel, Smart, Walker

Match Details

NBA Conference Semi-Finals 2019-20

Match: Raptors Vs Boston Game 3

Date And Time: 4th September, Friday: 4:00am

Venue: The Field House, Orlando

Best Shooter

Raptors

Boston

Best Ball Stealer

Raptors

Boston

Bygone Encounter

Boston Vs Raptors: 102-99

Dream 11 Picks

Point Guard

At a time when the Raptors have been made to work hard for every bit of points which they have accrued, the point guard docket has been the side’s saviour. This partnership has been the fulcrum of the side’s attack all season long and the semi-finals have once again shown how crucial these two are to the club.

Kyle Lowry had 16 points and the 7 dimes the last time around, a performance which saw him as usual not only shoot triples but layup the ball for his counterparts as well. Joining up is Fred VanVleet who had 19 points and 7 assists on the day with the two taking their side to within three points of a win on the day.

Shooting Guard

Terence Davis is going to get frugal minutes but at 6 credits, he makes for an enticing pick. In a showdown laden with worldclass names, his value not only helps free up funds in our side but also offers a cheap pick who is assured of shooting arounds in game 3.

Small Forward

After blowing hot and cold inside the bubble, OG Anunoby has hit form at just the right moment for the Raptors. Settling into his groove, his high conversion rate when it comes to dropping field points saw him pull off a well worked 20 point showing the last time around.

Power Forward

In fluent touch, Jayson Tatum is someone we couldn’t even envision leaving out of our side. With a game winning 34 points, 6 assists and 8 rebounds the last time he took to the court, the Boston Celtics power forward makes for a must have pick given his ability to troch his way towards a slew of points from the deep.

Robert Williams will be his partner for the encounter after delivering 11 points in the same affair.

Centre

With 8 of his 9 rebounds being defensive rebounds in game 2, Serge Ibaka as ever will find a place in our Dream 11 side. His ability to guard his rim and screen the post is a trait which has served the Raptors well and will be needed in abundance today as well.

Boston will see us opt for their centre Daniel Theis after he blocked almost everything sent down his way the last time around to come up with 9 stellar rebounds.

Star Player

His 34 point game to give his side a 2-0 lead sees Jayson represent our side as the captain while Fred is the pro player.

Dream 11 Team

Lowry, Fred, Davis, Anunoby, Tatum, Williams, Theis, Serge

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.