Tony Khan on the possibility of signing Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is currently a free agent after the expiration of his contract with the WWE.

Brock Lesnar is currently the hottest free agent in the wrestling industry. Following WWE’s surprise removal of his merchandise from their website, rumors regarding his future in the promotion started making the rounds.

Soon after, a report regarding the expiration of his contract with the WWE surfaced. This has since left the fans wondering what is next for the Beast Incarnate? Will he turn up for the WWE win the future when the crowds are allowed to come back? Or will he go to the UFC and try to add to his accolade? Or will he take a completely uncharted route and show up at AEW instead?

Tony Khan on the possibility of signing Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the few wrestling stars who would immediately add immense value to any product he choses to associate himself with. Several promotions out there would give a limb to sign him. However, the only other wrestling company with a legitimate chance of bringing in Lesnar is AEW.

Tony Khan, who was on a media call a few hours ago, was asked about the current situation of Lesnar and if bringing him in was a possibility.

“I can’t comment on that at this time but I’ve enjoyed Brock’s work for many years,” Khan answered. “He’s a great fighter & a great wrestler. I don’t think people talk enough about what a great worker Brock Lesnar is.”

It would be interesting to see Lesnar step in an AEW ring. However, it is unlikely that he will ever burn his bridges with the WWE. Besides, Vince would empty his pockets before letting Lesnar walk over to the enemy’s side without so much as a fight.

