Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver died Monday, August 31, his family confirmed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, adding that he “passed peacefully in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.” He was 75.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” Seaver’s wife, Nancy, and daughters, Anne and Sarah, said in a statement. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”

As soon as news broke of the longtime big leaguer’s death, an outpouring of support came from famous figures in and around baseball to mourn the loss of the player who played his college baseball at USC, and had MLB stops with the Mets, Reds, White Sox and Red Sox.

Former Major League players who played with and against him during his career shared their thoughts as well.

Even big names who were outside of the world of baseball including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, longtime news broadcaster Dan Rather and the Iron Sheik offered their memories of Seaver and condolences to his family.