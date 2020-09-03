SHD Vs JNG Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Fireworks set to explode in the league when second and third vie it out for second position in Group A.

Defeated 1-0 by Dalian the last time around, Shengdong Luneng’s four match winning was finally halted in Group A. More importantly were the three points which the club missed out on, ones which refrained the side from challenging for top spot.

Where they moved three points adrift of top spot in the group, the club also saw third placed Jiangsu Suning close the gap to second place in the Group A. It was a damaging result for the side, one no one had envisaged coming with the side taking on a club yet to register a win in the league.

While Luneng won’t be massively beating themselves for their result the last time around, it puts them in a precarious situation ahead of the upcoming scrimmage. Today’s clash is now a must win one for them with the winner from the showdown asserting themselves in second spot in the group.

Probable Winner

After going without a win for three encounters, Jiangsu couldn’t have asked for their 5-2 triumph against Henan to come at a better time. Not only did it halt a torrid spree in the league for them but also erased the deficit between themselves and their opponents of the day to just two points.

With a win for third placed Suning taking them into second place in Group A, the side is set to give everything its got in this one. However, the team’s sordid defence makes for cause of concern, one which will see Luneng pull off a win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Leonardo sees his injury attribute to his absence from today’s clash.

Suning will not have Yang available for this one pertaining to his injury.

Shandong Luneng

Han Rongze, Tamas Kadar, Liu Junshuai, Liu Yang-II, Zhang Chi, Liuyu Duan, Hao Junmin, Moises Magalhaes, Graziano Pelle, Leonardo Pereira, Song Wenjie

Jiangsu Suning

Gu Chao, Li Ang, Miranda, Yun Zhou, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Mubarak Wakaso, Wu Xi, Luo Jing, Xiang Ji, Ivan Santini, Alex Teixeira

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Luneng Vs Jiangsu Group A

Date And Time: 3rd September, Thursday- 5:30pm IST

Venue: Pro Soccer Academy Base, Dalian

Top Scorer

Shandong Luneng

Jiangsu Suning

Bygone Encounter

Luneng Vs Dalian: 0-1

Suning Vs Henan: 5-2

SHD Vs JNG Dream11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

Zhang Yan from Jiangsu will become our goal-keeper for the forthcoming encounter. Asked to protect an inconsistent and wavering backline, he’s gone about his task fairly well enough with his ability to parry away a carnage of shots seeing him safeguard his side’s sticks.

Defenders

They might have conceded goals in each of their last three matches in the league but that did little to faze us from opting for a trio of defenders from Luneng. This is a side which has let in just 6 goals in the league, not only the least across Group A but the entire competition.

The side has made for succulent viewing defensively, a backline which made for worthy representation for us today. We have a trio of picks lining up our ambit from the club for this one with all one assist man Song Long, Wang Tong and Liu Junshuai being indulged in by us for the impending affair.

Elsewhere, the one player lines up our team from the opposition as well with us opting Xiang Ji from the side.

Midfielders

Providing the most number of assists by anyone for his side, Moises Magalhaes with the three was always going to be nailed down in our framework for the matchup. This entire docket will comprise of selections from the second placed side with top scorer Marouane becoming the next pick for us from the side.

Wrapping up our slot of selections from the side is Jin Jingdao whose ability to traverse past defenders and work his way inside tight spaces has seen him accrue two assists.

Strikers

He’s taken time to settle into his groove this season but with two goals the last time around, Luneng’s Pelle could finally have rediscovered his touch. With three goals till now, we’ll be opting for him given Jiangsu’s wavering backline.

We compensate for the picks from Jiangsu over here by opting for their attacking duo. The most electric attack in the Chinese Super League 2020-21, these two name shave carried the brunt of the goal scoring for the side.

And as long as they are functioning at their 100%, Jiangsu are in with a solid shout of winning today. We begin with top scorer Eder Martins who has the five goals in his kitty with Alex Teixeira with the four goals and two assists giving him company for the affair.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His five goals are accompanied by two assists to see Eder captain our side while Alex is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Yan, Ji, Long, Junshuai, Tong, Marouane, Moises, Jingdao, Eder, Alex, Pelle

