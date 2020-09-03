Daniel Craig’s sendoff performance as James Bond in No Time To Die was originally supposed to hit theaters worldwide in April, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the blockbuster release to be delayed.

On Thursday, a new trailer for No Time To Die confirmed that the movie will release in theaters in November, and also showed some new footage of director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s thrill ride. The official release date is November 20th, and while it remains to be seen if you’ll be able to actually see the film in theaters nationwide on that date, there are many states that have already reopened movie theaters.

Craig stars in his fifth Bond movie, alongside Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek and Christolph Waltz.