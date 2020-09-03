The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed Josh Gordon to a 1 year contract according to his agent, David Canter.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport claims that the deal could eclipse the $1 million mark. Gordon will, however, first have to be reinstated by the league following a suspension he picked up in December.

Seahawks officially have re-signed WR Josh Gordon, per his agent @davidcanter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2020

The #Seahawks have re-signed WR Josh Gordon, per agent @davidcanter. Gordon gets a 1-year deal with some upside to get him over $1M upon reinstatement. As of now, Gordon is still waiting for that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020

Also read: LA Chargers News: Derwin James to have Surgery following Knee Injury in Practice

Substance Abuse and Suspensions

The Patriots released Gordon in November and Seattle was quick to claim him off waivers. In his first 5 games with the Seahawks, the former Baylor star hauled in 7 passes for 139 yards. However, his season came to an end just a month later.

In what seems to be a reoccurring theme for Gordon, the league indefinitely suspended him for violating the substance-abuse policy in December. It was his 5th suspension for substance abuse since he entered the league in 2013, and his 6th overall.

Safe to say, Gordon has a concerning track record. The Seahawks are giving him a second chance, but the deal only holds good if the NFL reinstates him.

Fortunately for Gordon, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the reinstatement process is going well.

Also read: NFL Waiver Order: How Do Waivers Work in the NFL and What is the Current NFL Waiver Order?

Gordon’s Role on the Seahawks

There’s no question that Gordon can still play at a high level. If the 29 year old can return to his 2013 form, he’ll be a difference maker on the Seattle offense.

“Josh did a really good job with us last year,” head coach Pete Carroll said when asked about the possibility of Gordon’s return. “He fit in really well. He was part of this team by the way we opened and embraced his coming to us, but also by the way he adapted.”

“So we are very open to that thought, and we’ll see what happens. I don’t know. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen on that.”

It looks like the Seahawks have found their 1st and 2nd choice receivers in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Gordon will, most likely, be competing with Phillip Dorsett, David Moore, and Paul Richardson for the WR3 role.