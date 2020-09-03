NED vs POL Dream11 Prediction: Last edition’s second placed side, Netherlands find themselves in a tricky Group A.

Netherlands have been in pristine touch in the footballing fraternity across the last couple of years. After making it to the summit clash of the first edition of the marquee UEFA Nations League, the side went onto finish in second place in its Euro qualifying group with six wins from 8 encounters.

Although the side ended up falling short against Portugal to be down 1-0 in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament, the side showed what its capable of with its second placed finish. It was a remarkable campaign for the country the last time it stepped out in the competition, one it will be looking to emulate this time around as well.

And the need for a win for the side takes paramount important in its tournament opener today. The club finds itself engaged in a dicey group, one which promises to make for an intriguing affair with Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina all vying for a spot in the ensuing round.

Coaches Talk

Jerzy Brzęczek, Poland coach: “Football is a team game, and the most important issue will be how the whole team plays. Every mistake could be ruthlessly exploited by the Netherlands.”

Dwight Lodeweges, Netherlands coach: “If I have noticed one thing in training, it is everyone’s enthusiasm and eagerness to do things right. Everyone wants to show each other what they can do. There are young newcomers and international regulars in the squad, and they are going flat out.”

Probable Winner

While the scales are clearly titled in Netherlands’ favour ahead of the upcoming contest, the side will not win this one so easily. In Poland, they are up against a side which has won 10 of its last 11 outings to emerge as group toppers of its Euro qualifying group.

And with the club yet to register a win in the UEFA Nations League, the side will be hungry to accrue three points come today. It’s a narrative which will see them come hot out of the blocks to push Netherlands all the way.

What works in Netherlands’ way is their well endowed defence, one which should see the side just about teeter its way to a win today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Netherlands will miss out on the services of Stefan who is currently injured.

Netherlands

Cillessen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake, De Roon, F de Jong, Babel, Wijnaldum, Depay, L de Jong

Poland

Szczesny, Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek, Karbownik, Goralski, Krychowiak, Szymanski, Zielinski, Grosicki, Piatek

Match Details

UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Match: Netherlands Vs Poland Group 1

Date And Time: 5th September, Saturday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence

Telecast: Sony Ten 2/HD

Top Scorer

Netherlands

Poland

Bygone Encounter

Portugal Vs Netherlands: 1-0

NED vs POL Dream11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

Poland’s Wojciech Szczesny will be inducted into our Dream 11 side as the goal-keeper for the upcoming affair. With Juventus being obliterated in Serie A in the last month, the goal-keeper emerged as the only source of solace in an otherwise horrendous backline.

Defenders

We are going to have a triad of pick from Netherlands line up for us today. The side showed its defensive acumen against Poland the last time it stepped out in the tournament with the team pushing its opponent all the way courtesy of a well disciplined backline.

This is a team laden with players plying their skill set in some of the best clubs in the world, names who have shrouded the club in a disciplined brand of compact defending. Representing us from the side will be the Premier League CB pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake with fullback Joel Veltman completing the trio from the side.

Midfielders

Piotr Zielinski has massively escalated his stature after an enthralling season with Napoli. He not only established himself as a flair filed ball mover but utilised his penchant for galloping up the park to register a bevy of goals and assists as well in Serie A 2019-20.

Accoupling him for the contest is Sebastian Szymanski while we have an akin duo be embedded in our side from the opposition as well. We are opting for both of their midfield operations with us beginning with Frenkie de Jong given his ball handling traits.

Wijnaldum can always pop up with a goal given his elevated role in the side’s formation to see the two make up the one-two of picks from the side.

Strikers

Lyon’s top scorer last season, Memphis Depay saw his goals take the French side all the way into the semi-finals of the Champions League. Partnering him up is Luke de Jong who also had a telling impact in Europe with the Sevilla striker responsible for his side’s triumph in the Europa League with a couple of goals in the final.

Poland on the other hand will see the calibre of striker Piatek bring the curtains down on our set of pick for the forthcoming skirmish.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The ravishing seasons they endured with their respective clubs see Depay be our captain for the day while Jong is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Wojciech, Dijk, Ake, Veltman, Piotr, Dong, Wijnaldum, Szymanski, Piatek, Depay, Jong

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

