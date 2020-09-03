Chris Paul could possibly earn a fine from the NBA for commenting on the officiating. He put Scott Foster on a blast for ruling a delay-of-game call against him.

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost Game 7 of their first round series to the Houston Rockets in nerve-wracking fashion, 104-102. The game was close for the entirety of the 48 minutes. Neither team was able to build up a double-digit lead at any point in the game. Tensions flared high towards the end of the game as the Thunder and the Rockets exchanged shots in the 4th quarter.

Chris Paul puts Scott Foster on blast for subpar refereeing performance

While there were many calls that went awry for both sides, Chris Paul’s crestfallen reaction following a loss is relatable. In a game of close margins, a couple of iffy calls can sway the outcome.

Thunder guard Chris Paul says referee Scott Foster made a point to tell him before the Game 7 loss to the Thunder tonight that he also reffed his Game 7 loss to the Spurs in 2008 when CP was with the Hornets. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 3, 2020

“That don’t make no sense, that’s crazy, we could have won the game but that situation’ “the league know, they’re gonna fine me, they know the history, I said his name” Chris Paul said in the post-game interview.

The Thunder were called for delay of game twice in the first half. The second call, which led to an automatic technical foul, came when Paul remained in the lane tying his shoe. It was an obvious attempt to give coach Billy Donovan a chance to challenge a foul call that had been called on the point guard, and the referees caught on.

Paul finished with a triple-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. He didn’t shoot much from the field, however. The Thunder were bolstered by a career performance from rookie Lu Dort, who scored a career high 30 points.