The Miami Heat took a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks with their win in Game 2 on Wednesday night, but the way they won it was pretty lame thanks to a really terrible call by the officials on Jimmy Butler’s attempted buzzer-beater at the end of the fourth quarter.

The man called for that foul was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who appeared to barely touch Butler’s side after the shot was already released. I’m sorry, but this is the playoffs and the refs need to eat their whistles on a play like this instead of making a call that allowed Butler to hit a free throw for the win.

Doris Burke was right to ask where was the foul on this:

I mean, come on, refs. Let that game be decided in overtime.

Butler then hit this free throw for the lamest ending to a game ever:

NBA fans ripped the refs: