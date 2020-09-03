NBA 2K21 Classic Teams: The latest edition of the classic NBA game will feature 4 new classic teams which dominated not just NBA, but also the Olympics. Read more to find the players in the teams and all the details.

NBA 2K21 is will available at midnight on September 4th, Friday. This latest edition of the game has already gained a lot of attention because of the Mamba Edition as a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. Also, a lot of new in-game features like a shooting meter have been added.

The 4 classic teams which have been added are the 2018-2019 Toronto Raptors, 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors, and also the 2012 & 2016 US Basketball teams.

Here, we are gonna break down these teams and see what makes them so special.

18-19 Toronto Raptors

This team gave us one of the most clutch finishes to a NBA Championship final. That too, on Game no. 6. The defending champs will feature the champion Kawhi Lenord with a devastating 97 OVR.

Pascal Siakam should be a monster on the inside as he has an 86 OVR.

16-17 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors of 2016-2017 was a star-studded side. The cream was Kevin Durant.

The Warriors power duo of Kevin Durant (97 OVR) and Steph Curry (96 OVR) lead the way. Klay Thompson and Daymond Green are also in the 90s OVR.

2012 US Basketball

This team is full of aggression. The US 2012 Basketball team will feature Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, James Harden and Kevin Love and fans are sure to love this and will be waiting to get their hands and have a go with all these monstrous players.

2016 US Basketball

The US national team made it a three-peat of Olympic Gold when won the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. There has not been any confirmation about the OVR of the players.

The team will fetaure Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan along with Carmelo Anthony and Klay Thompson.