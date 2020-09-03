With 16 teams filling the MLB DFS player pool Thursday, the MLB DFS options are strong when players attempt to win thousands on daily fantasy sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Nationals teammates Trea Turner and Juan Soto are hitting .358 and .344, respectively, as they complete a series against the Phillies at 4:05 p.m. ET. And Angels outfielder Mike Trout is tied for the MLB lead in home runs (13) and RBIs (34) heading into a series-ending home game against the Padres at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Are Turner, Soto or Trout strong choices to anchor MLB DFS lineups Thursday? Or are you better off investing elsewhere in the eight-game slates? Before you decide any MLB DFS picks Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, stacks and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book “Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune” as a top MLB DFS player, McClure’s proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Wednesday, McClure had Cubs shortstop Javier Baez at the top of his hitting rankings. The result: Baez hit a three-run homer against the Pirates. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Thursday, Sept. 3, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Sept. 3

One of McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk at $3,800 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Grichuk is hitting .278 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs. Grichuk’s batting average is the highest of his seven seasons, and Grichuk’s .858 OPS is his highest since 2015.

Grichuk and the Blue Jays begin a series at the Red Sox on Thursday, with Boston sending left-hander Martin Perez (2-4, 4.58 ERA) to the mound. Grichuk has owned left-handers this season, hitting .375 with four doubles and a 1.180 OPS.

Part of McClure’s optimal MLB DFS strategy Thursday includes Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo at $4,800 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. Verdugo is hitting .315 this season with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 2020. Verdugo’s .315/.373/.531/.904 slash line is the highest in his four-year career.

Verdugo has owned right-handers like Toronto starter Taijuan Walker this season, hitting four of his five home runs, nine of his 13 doubles and driving in 10 of his 13 runs against them. Verdugo’s .329 batting average at Fenway Park is also too strong to ignore, and McClure likes him in all MLB DFS formats.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sept. 3

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won’t break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure’s complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.