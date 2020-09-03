JJB vs RBCC Dream11 Prediction: Janjua Brescia vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club – 4 September 2020 (Cyprus)

Rome Bangla Cricket Club will take on Janjua Brescia in the ECN Cyprus T10 League 2020 which will be played in the Italian city of Rome. Another week and the caravan of the ECS T10 league has reached yet another country. Italy will be witnessing the action of the T10 cricket for the next week.

Janjua Brescia side has won all three of their games till now and are looking in a brilliant form whereas the Bangla side has won one of their two games till now. Brescia would like to dominate in this game.

Pitch Report – Artificial surface will be used in the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.30 PM IST, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Janjua Brescia– Naeem Ahmad, Adnan Ali, Abdul Rehman, Hasnat Ahmed, Zain Abdeen ul, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Gurjinder Singh, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Yaseen, Hamza Saad.

Rome Bangla Cricket Club – Chowdhry Shoel-Ahmed, Hossain Fahad, Ahmed Anik, Dewpura Tinusha, Sharif SM-Raihan, Ahmed MD-Rahat, Hossain Adnan, Kadir Abdul, Bhomic Chandra-Bikash, Hossain-MD Bilal-Bhuiyan, Amin Munsural.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

H Ahmed, H Fahad, A Anik, H Saad, and Z Ali.

JJB vs RBCC Dream11 Wicket-Keepers

N Ahmad (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Ahmad will be the best keeper option in this game as he as scored 44 runs in 3 innings so far and will be picked for this game.

JJB vs RBCC Dream11 Batsmen

H Ahmed (Price 9) and A Ali (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Janjua side. Ahmed has scored 112 runs in three games so far and has been the best batsman of the side so far whereas Ali will also open the innings for his side and will be a good pick.

D Tinusha (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from the Bangla side. Tinusha has not performed well in this tournament but was the highest run-scorer of the side last season. He will be the perfect player to complete the mandatory 3 batsmen quota.

JJB vs RBCC Dream11 All-Rounders

W Ahmad (Price 9.5) and Z Ali (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Janjua side. Ahmad has scored 37 runs in three games and has picked a couple of wickets as well whereas Ali has picked five wickets in just three games. Both of them are good players and will be picked.

H Fahad (Price 9.5) and H Bilal-Bhuyain (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Bengal side. Fahad will open the innings for his side and has scored 28 runs in two games so far, he has also picked four wickets with the ball as well whereas Bilal has picked three wickets in two games and is a really good bowler. Both of them will be picked for this game.

JJB vs RBCC Dream11 Bowlers

M Yaseen (Price 8.5) and H Saad (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Janjua side. Yaseen has picked four wickets in three games whereas Saad has picked a single wicket in the one game he has played. Both of them will be picked for this game.

A Anik (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Bangla side and will complete our team. Anik will bat at the number 3 slot and has scored 35 runs with the bat in just a couple of games. He has also picked a couple of wickets with the ball as well and will be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Janjua Brescia will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

H Fahad and H Ahmed

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + A Anik and Z Ali

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

