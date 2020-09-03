USA Today



The Jaguars continue to turn over their roster with less than two weeks before they kickoff the 2020 season. Jacksonville, who earlier this week released running back Leonard Fournette while trading away pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, have now traded strong safety Ronnie Harrison to Cleveland in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick, the Browns announced on Thursday. Cleveland was in the market for a strong safety after Grant Delpit suffered a season-ending Achilles injury earlier this week.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Harrison won two national championships during his time at Alabama before being selected with the 93rd overall pick in the 2018 draft. In 28 games with the Jaguars, he has logged 22 starts, including 14 last year when he finished the season with 71 tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defensed, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Harrison’s departure will certainly lead to more playing time for rookie Daniel Thomas, who was part of Jacksonville’s 12-member rookie class. A fifth-round pick, the 5-foot-11, 209-pound Thomas recorded 199 tackles, five interceptions, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles during his four seasons at Auburn.

The Jaguars already have two members from their rookie class slated to be Week 1 starters in linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and cornerback C.J. Henderson. Jacksonville is also expected to receive significant contributions from more rookies: defensive tackle Davon Hamilton, linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, and cornerback Chris Claybrooks.

Despite the team’s youth on both sides of the ball, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone exuded optimism during a recent media session.

“I’m happy with where we are,” Marrone said, via the team’s official website. “Our veteran guys have done a really good job, and the guys in years two and three have really done a good job from a leadership standpoint. … The way this year has happened, these younger players are closer to these veteran players than I’ve ever seen before.”