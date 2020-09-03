Italian GP 2020 Weather Forecast: Will weather still deceive fans for an exciting spectacle in rain by not coming at the last moment?

Fans were all excited for Belgian GP not only because Spa is one of the exciting tracks in the world but there were concrete predictions of rain ahead of the race.

But not a single drop poured in during the race, thus nothing exciting was witnessed with drivers not propelled to test their limits. Ironically, it rained after the show got over.

Monza being another thrilling track has the potential of delivering beyond expectations. Will weather add into it, or is it going to be a similar old story in the shiny bright daylight.

Though, Italian Grand Prix is going to be special itself, as it will be the last event, where Williams family will be in charge of their team, after that leaving it in the hands of Dorilton Capital.

On the other hand, Renault could end up as a dark horse, since many are expecting an excellent performance by them in Monza. Not to forget, this track is home to Ferrari, but their days are not so merry, and amidst this, they have to avoid the ongoing humiliation at all cost.

With all the storylines going parallel to each other, the Italian GP is up for a lot of hype, so the Sportsrush will reveal whether the weather forecast offer something extra?

Italian GP 2020 Weather Forecast

Unfortunately, as per the Formula 1 website, the chances of rain this weekend in Monza are negligible, giving a dry situation. Further details of the forecast as follow below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 – FP1 & FP2 WEATHER

Conditions: Sunny.

Maximum temperature expected: 24 Celsius

Chance of rain: 0%

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 – FP3 & QUALIFYING WEATHER

Conditions: Sunny with slightly higher track temperatures.

Maximum temperature expected: 26 Celsius

Chance of rain: 0%

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 – RACE WEATHER

Conditions: Going to be a sunny day with some cloudy episodes in the morning. Unsettled on the northern mountains, and also rather unsettled on circuit area. The chance of showers is low in the morning and decreases in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature expected: 27 Celsius

Chance of rain: 20%