Thrown out of the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League after winning just one of their four encounters to finish second to Portugal, Italy knew massive changes needed to be carried out. This was a side plummeting on the global stage, a team in dire need of fresh life if it was to rediscover its lost form.

And ever since then, things couldn’t have transpired in more piquant manner for the side. The team went on a rampage, recording a 100% winning record in its Euro Qualifiers to embark on an 11 match winning spree, the longest ever set of wins the country has registered ever since its foray into the footballing fraternity.

Alessandro Florenzi, Italy midfielder said before the onset of the match: “Obviously playing, and singing the national anthem without fans won’t feel the same. But we are here to represent Italy with great pride after such difficult times. We will try to play a good game and get back to where we were before the break.”

Probable Winner

Promoted to League A of the Nations League after winning their Group 3 in League B last edition, Bosnia and Herzegovina face a staunch challenge infront of them today. The Italians are in electric touch at the moment, a side out to stamp its authority on the marquee tournament with a win in its opener.

And with Bosnia having finished fourth in its Euro qualifying group, the visiting side hardly carries any momentum into the day’s affair. Also, with the side riddled with injuries, this should be a relatively straightforward encounter for Italy to pull off the three points from.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Federico and Sandro are both going to miss out on action today with the Italians injured at the moment.

Rade, Miroslav, Darko, Loncar and Besim will all sit out the impending skirmish with the visiting side fraught with injuries.

Italy

Sirigu, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Biraghi, Barella, Jorginho, Gagliardini, Chiesa, Immobile, Zaniolo

Bosnia

Sehic, Civic, Bicakcic, Sunjic, Kolasinac, Duljevic, Besic, Cimirot, Hodzic, Dzeko, Visca

Match Details

UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Match: Italy Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Group 1

Date And Time: 4th September, Friday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence

Telecast: Sony Ten 1/HD

Top Scorer

Italy

Bosnia

Bygone Encounter

Italy Vs Armenia: 9-1

ITA Vs BHZ Dream11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

If Bosnia and Herzegovina are to have any chance of salvaging anything from this one, they’ll require Ibrahim Sehic to be at his flawless best today. He’s spruced his side’s defence with some worldclass displays of shot stopping to pull off save after save, showings which see him earn a spot in our side.

Defenders

A massive reason for the Italians climbing out of the soup they found themselves in to emerge as such a tough nut to crack across 2019 was due to their defence. The side reverted to basics, bolstering its defensive acumen under the tutelage of some guile filled names.

Functioning at their clinical best in defence, we envisage the Italians pulling off a cleansheet in this one as well. It was only prudent of us to make this an all Italian backline with us opting for the services of Giovanni di Lorenzo, Cristiano Biraghi and Giorgio Chiellini.

Midfielders

He was closed out at Chelsea since the league’s restart before injures saw Jorginho back in favour at the Premier League side. And those outings showed why he’s such a crucial part of Italy’s midfield with his ability to keep the ball moving quickly and ball handling abilities keeping play moving for the club.

He’s joined by his counterpart Nicolo Zaniolo with the two players helping overhaul a languid and dreary midfield for the Italians. The visiting team on the other hand sees us make Edin Visca the first pick from the side with the player having registered 10 goals for his country to emerge as their second top scorer in the squad.

Midfielder Muhamed Besic will also find a place in our side given his ability to work his way past tight spaces and layup the ball for his counterparts.

Strikers

His country’s leading scorer, striker Edin Dzeko was always going to be inducted in our setup. With 58 goals, he’s spearheaded his side’s attack for years now, a player capable of making life a searing pain for the Italians.

Italy on the other hand see us opt for a diminutive and dynamic partnership. Its one beginning with the selection of striker Ciro Immobile who won the Serie A Golden Boot after piling on in excess of 30 goals in the foregone season.

Lorenzo Insigne moves in next to him with the two players set to manifest a string of lethal attacking plays for the side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Given his scrumptious touch currently, Ciro will captain our side for today while Insigne is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Sehic, Biraghi, Giorgio, Giovanni, Visca, Jorginho, Besic, Zaniolo, Ciro, Edin, Insigne

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

