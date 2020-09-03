“I remember dreaming of driving the car”- Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Williams family, who will have their last appearance in Monza.

Formula 1 world was expecting Claire Williams to step down from her responsibilities as the decorated F1 team was acquired by Dorilton Capital this season, however, her abrupt exit has apparently shocked the world.

On Thursday, Williams in a press conference announced the departure of Claire from the post of deputy team principal. Additionally, it was also announced that the Williams family will also take the absolute departure from the sport.

The Italian Grand Prix will be the last race where the family will take charge of the race. To this several tributes poured in, as Williams was one of the last remaining teams from the early times of Formula 1 championship.

Thus, this marks an end to a legacy in the sport. Lewis Hamilton, the current world champion paid a tribute and talked about how he adored Williams in his formative years.

“I’m a big fan of Sir Frank and his incredible contribution to the sport,” said Hamilton, the six-time F1 champion and 2020 leader. “He was always so positive to me and was one of the people I respected most here.

When Hamilton was young, Frank Williams tried to sign him but was eventually signed by McLaren, and since then their paths never crossed professionally.

“He was probably one of the most honest, if not the most honest people in Formula 1. And so definitely sad to see an end of a chapter, but I think the legacy will continue. I was hopeful at some stage that they were going to come back and be back at the front.

“I remember dreaming of driving the car that [Nigel] Mansell had, or one of DC’s [David Coulthard’s] cars or something… but it never turned into a real option for me. And that’s when I moved obviously to Mercedes.

“But I wish them all the best and all the health in the world on their next endeavours.”

“I remember dreaming of driving the car”- Watch the tribute

Vettel, meanwhile, did drive a Williams, albeit only for a test after shining in Formula BMW as a youngster.

“I did my first test with Williams, Williams-BMW at the time, in 2005 and Frank wasn’t quite sure when Mario [Theissen, then BMW boss] told him I was going to drive the car,” Vettel, now at Ferrari, told Sky F1. “He didn’t look very convinced!