How to play NBA 2k21 early: As the launch date crawls closer, the big question is weather pre-order will give you early access. Read more to find out if there is an early access available for the latest version of NBA 2K.

The NBA 2K21 will be available on Xbox and PS on September 4th. The current-gen version of the game will cost $59.99. Fans are enthusiastic and are waiting to get their hands on the game. However, with the pre-orders opening up, there has already been a lot of speculation about weather early access will be available.

If you wish to sample the latest rendition of NBA 2K, you can download the demo version of the game. Although it has limited features, fans can get a hands-on experience of all the latest additions to the game.

The current-gen version will be available on PS4 and Xbox one. There is a free upgrade available for when the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch.

Mamba Forever 💜💛 A closer look at the covers We love and miss you Kobe #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/Jf1M5kUewx — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020

The Mamba edition, a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant will also be released. Check out the artistic video which is pinned onto NBA 2K’s Twitter handle.

What does the Kobe Bryant Digital Collection include?

Five MyPlayer shoes

Three MyPlayer Jerseys

Black Mamba MyPlayer Uniform

Rookie Lakers MyTeam jerseys

Black Mamba custom MyTeam jerseys

Sapphire Kobe MyTeam Card (Evios to Ruby)

Five MyTeam Shoes (including one Diamond)

Can you play NBA 2K21 early?

Many people have been asking if there is early access with the pre-orders. Sadly, there is no early access pre-order bonus for NBA 2K21 on PlayStation or Xbox. This has become normal in sports video games as the pre-order includes bonuses and NBA has also released a demo version.

How much does the Mamba edition cost?

The Mamba edition, a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant will be priced at $99.99 while the standard current-gen version will be cost $59.99.

The most alluring feature of the Mamba edition apart from Kobe Bryant Digital Collection is the free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X.